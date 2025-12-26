|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 46min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 15min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHUDOVO-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
M VISHERAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OKULOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 9min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOLOGDAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 38min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 16min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NEREHTAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 8h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOTELNICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 6h 20min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KONOSHAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 12min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BALEZINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 16h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
UGLOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 58min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHARYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 42min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 24min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MANTUROVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 52min
|Choose