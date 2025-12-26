|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
NIZHNY NOVGORODChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 49min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOVROV 1Choose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 2h 45min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DZERZHINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 2min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYAZNIKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 44min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 15min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 56min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 50min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BALEZINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 57min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 4h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOTELNICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 1min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TVERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
EKATERINBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 38min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 22h 29min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GLAZOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 3h
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OKULOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 41min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MICHURINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 22min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 21min
|Choose