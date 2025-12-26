|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
LISKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 37min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSSOSHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 35min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 22min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KRASNODARChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 49min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MICHURINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 16min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TUAPSEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 36min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LAZAREVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 37min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ADLERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 34min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 2h 17min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMENSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 2h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
HOSTAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 37min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
RYAZANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 23min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GRYAZIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 37min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 13min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MILLEROVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 4h 1min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOCHERKASSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 2h 45min
|Choose