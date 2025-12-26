FAQ Support Navigator
No direct trains found. Please select a transfer station

Transfer stations SLYUDYANKA - SURGUT

Transfer station Transfer time Total travel time
Transfer station
TYUMEN
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 31min
Total travel time
from 2d 11h 32min		 Choose
Transfer station
EKATERINBURG
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 25min
Total travel time
from 2d 22h 2min		 Choose
Transfer station
KAMIESHLOV
Choose
Transfer time
from 2h 57min
Total travel time
from 3d 52min		 Choose
Transfer station
MOSCOW
Choose
Transfer time
from 2h 50min
Total travel time
from 5d 5h 57min		 Choose
Transfer station
TALITSA
Choose
Transfer time
from 4h 57min
Total travel time
from 2d 22h 52min		 Choose
Transfer station
PERM
Choose
Transfer time
from 2h
Total travel time
from 3d 13h 24min		 Choose
Transfer station
BOGDANOVICH
Choose
Transfer time
from 4h 23min
Total travel time
from 3d 35min		 Choose
Transfer station
OMSK
Choose
Transfer time
from 6h 37min
Total travel time
from 2d 15h 22min		 Choose
Transfer station
KUNGUR
Choose
Transfer time
from 12h 17min
Total travel time
from 3d 11h 26min		 Choose
Transfer station
ISHIM
Choose
Transfer time
from 6h 28min
Total travel time
from 2d 15h 53min		 Choose
Transfer station
NOVOSIBIRSK
Choose
Transfer time
from 22h 7min
Total travel time
from 2d 16h 7min		 Choose
Transfer station
NAZIEVAEVSKAYA
Choose
Transfer time
from 6h 17min
Total travel time
from 2d 15h 56min		 Choose
Transfer station
KOTELNICH
Choose
Transfer time
from 13h 42min
Total travel time
from 4d 10h 1min		 Choose
Transfer station
GLAZOV
Choose
Transfer time
from 4h 25min
Total travel time
from 4d 43min		 Choose
Transfer station
KIROV
Choose
Transfer time
from 17h 12min
Total travel time
from 4d 6h 31min		 Choose
Transfer station
MENDELEEVO
Choose
Transfer time
from 3h 42min
Total travel time
from 4d 5h 51min		 Choose
Transfer station
VERESHCHAGINO
Choose
Transfer time
from 2h 39min
Total travel time
from 4d 6h 54min		 Choose
Transfer station
YALUTOROVSK
Choose
Transfer time
from 7h 3min
Total travel time
from 2d 19h 51min		 Choose
Transfer station
ZAVODOUKOVSKAYA
Choose
Transfer time
from 7h 2min
Total travel time
from 2d 19h 52min		 Choose
Transfer station
GOLIESHMANOVO
Choose
Transfer time
from 6h 52min
Total travel time
from 2d 20h 2min		 Choose
Transfer station
MASLYANSKAYA
Choose
Transfer time
from 6h 21min
Total travel time
from 2d 20h 33min		 Choose
Transfer station
BARABINSK
Choose
Transfer time
from 23h 25min
Total travel time
from 2d 16h 1min		 Choose
Transfer station
OZERO-KARACHINSKOE
Choose
Transfer time
from 23h 20min
Total travel time
from 2d 16h 6min		 Choose
Transfer station
TATARSKAYA
Choose
Transfer time
from 23h 16min
Total travel time
from 2d 16h 10min		 Choose
Transfer station
CHANIE
Choose
Transfer time
from 23h 16min
Total travel time
from 2d 16h 10min		 Choose
Transfer station
NIZHNY NOVGOROD
Choose
Transfer time
from 18h 25min
Total travel time
from 4d 16h 57min		 Choose
Transfer station
VLADIMIR
Choose
Transfer time
from 12h 8min
Total travel time
from 4d 23h 14min		 Choose
Transfer station
KOVROV 1
Choose
Transfer time
from 13h 56min
Total travel time
from 4d 21h 26min		 Choose
Transfer station
ZUEVKA
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 40min
Total travel time
from 4d 8h 4min		 Choose
Transfer station
BALEZINO
Choose
Transfer time
from 6h 15min
Total travel time
from 4d 3h 29min		 Choose
Support Service
+7 (495) 269-83-67
info@rusbiletnapoezd.ru
Frequently asked questions
Is it possible to purchase railway tickets in installments? Is it possible to take an animal on a trip? Will I need to issue a separate ticket? What is an electronic ticket. What type of train can I get an e-ticket for? How to buy a ticket on our website? How do I enter my personal data correctly?
Read the full information
cheap-flights.app
We accept payment:
/ 4 reasons to buy from us /
  • 7 years
    stable operation
    For many years we have been helping our clients to travel comfortably not only in Russia, but also to countries near and far abroad. The number of satisfied users of the service is only growing. Join us!
  • Saving
    time
    Booking railway tickets is as simple as possible - you can easily find and buy the ticket you need in a few seconds. It's so simple that you can do it on the go, in a traffic jam or at a traffic light. Anyone can handle this, even without experience ordering railway tickets online.
  • Independent
    choice of location
    You independently choose the most convenient place for you when ordering a ticket. Compartment, reserved seat, closer or further to the center of the car, car number, near the window or not - any option of your choice.. But a little advice: the earlier the order, the greater the choice of places to book.
  • Secure
    payment
    Booking tickets on the rusbiletnapoezd.ru website is absolutely safe. Your personal data, passport number, bank card details and all other confidential information are strictly protected by reliable security standards. Our service is a guarantee of security.
Subscribe to our news
zhd.online

LLC "EXTRIP", 191028, St. Petersburg, Polyustrovsky Avenue, 32.
TIN: 7841448918, OGRN: 1117847321778;

info@rusbiletnapoezd.ru ask a question to a specialist

+7 (495) 269-83-67

Данный сайт не является сайтом РЖД. Сайт РЖД находится по адресам: rzd.ru, pass.rzd.ru, ticket.rzd.ru. Вы находитесь на сайте субагента, который осуществляет оформление электронных проездных и перевозочных документов и услуг от имени железнодорожных перевозчиков на основании договора № ФПК-22-316 от 27.12.2022 года, заключенный между ООО «РЖД-Цифровые пассажирские решения» и АО «ФПК», и Договор № ИМ-314 о предоставлении услуг с использованием Веб-системы от 29.12.2017 года, заключенный между ООО «РЖД-Цифровые пассажирские решения» и ООО «УФС».

Ticket prices include service fees. The final price is displayed on the purchase confirmation screen.

We accept payment:
© 2014 - 2025 rusbiletnapoezd.ru