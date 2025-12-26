|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
TYUMENChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 31min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 11h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
EKATERINBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 22h 2min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMIESHLOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 57min
|
Total travel timefrom 3d 52min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 50min
|
Total travel timefrom 5d 5h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TALITSAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 57min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 22h 52min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PERMChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h
|
Total travel timefrom 3d 13h 24min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOGDANOVICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 23min
|
Total travel timefrom 3d 35min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OMSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 37min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 15h 22min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KUNGURChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 3d 11h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ISHIMChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 28min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 15h 53min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOSIBIRSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 22h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 16h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NAZIEVAEVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 15h 56min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOTELNICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 13h 42min
|
Total travel timefrom 4d 10h 1min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GLAZOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 4d 43min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 17h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 4d 6h 31min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MENDELEEVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 42min
|
Total travel timefrom 4d 5h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VERESHCHAGINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 39min
|
Total travel timefrom 4d 6h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YALUTOROVSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 19h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ZAVODOUKOVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 19h 52min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GOLIESHMANOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 52min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 20h 2min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MASLYANSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 20h 33min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BARABINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 23h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 16h 1min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OZERO-KARACHINSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 23h 20min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 16h 6min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TATARSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 23h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 16h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHANIEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 23h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 16h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NIZHNY NOVGORODChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 18h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 4d 16h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VLADIMIRChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 4d 23h 14min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOVROV 1Choose
|
Transfer timefrom 13h 56min
|
Total travel timefrom 4d 21h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ZUEVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 40min
|
Total travel timefrom 4d 8h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BALEZINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 15min
|
Total travel timefrom 4d 3h 29min
|Choose