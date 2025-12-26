|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 55min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KONOSHAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 50min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 20min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 3h 38min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOLOGDAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 35min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOZHEGAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
HAROVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SUHONAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 18min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 28min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DANILOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 29min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 9min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ALEKSANDROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 44min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YAROSLAVLChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 50min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 33min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GRYAZOVETSChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOV-YAROSLAVSKIYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 46min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ARKHANGELSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 21h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 10h 32min
|Choose