|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 17min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOLOGDAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 49min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YAROSLAVLChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 54min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 5min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KONOSHAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 10h 15min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOZHEGAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 9h 58min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 33min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
HAROVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 9h 37min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 34min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SUHONAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 9h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 37min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ARKHANGELSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 4h 6min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KADNIKOVSKIYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 17h 53min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 34min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OBOZERSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 10h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PERMILOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 34min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 1h 25min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
EMTSAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 11h 40min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 31min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PLESETSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 13h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 11min
|Choose