|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOOREChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 13h
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CANASChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 57min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 29min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SERGACHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 45min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 41min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NAVASHINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 59min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAZANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 46min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHUMERLYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 18h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 12min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VEKOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 19h 31min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 31min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ZELENY DOLChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 18h 28min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 14min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYATSKIYE POLYANAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 17h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 45min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIZNERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 17h 31min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 43min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
AGRYZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 13h 29min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOZHGAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 17h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 43min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KRUGLOE POLEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 51min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
URMARIEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 20h
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 32min
|Choose