No direct trains found. Please select a transfer station

Transfer stations MOSCOW - ST PETERSBURG

Transfer station Transfer time Total travel time
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOE
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h
Total travel time
from 3h 44min		 Choose
Transfer station
TVER
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h
Total travel time
from 3h 50min		 Choose
Transfer station
CHUDOVO-MOSKOVSKOE
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h
Total travel time
from 3h 46min		 Choose
Transfer station
VYSHNY VOLOCHOK
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 1min
Total travel time
from 3h 53min		 Choose
Transfer station
M VISHERA
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 3min
Total travel time
from 5h 28min		 Choose
Transfer station
OKULOVKA
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 2min
Total travel time
from 4h 4min		 Choose
Transfer station
VORONEZ
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 19min
Total travel time
from 20h 58min		 Choose
Transfer station
ROSSOSH
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 2min
Total travel time
from 1d 3h 10min		 Choose
Transfer station
LISKI
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 1min
Total travel time
from 23h 36min		 Choose
Transfer station
ROSTOV
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 1min
Total travel time
from 1d 15h 25min		 Choose
Transfer station
TULA
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 35min
Total travel time
from 13h 37min		 Choose
Transfer station
RYAZAN
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 16min
Total travel time
from 10h 59min		 Choose
Transfer station
GRYAZI
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 19min
Total travel time
from 17h 44min		 Choose
Transfer station
KAMENSKAYA
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 24min
Total travel time
from 1d 14h 37min		 Choose
