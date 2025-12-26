|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
TULAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 15min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KURSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 50min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 56min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TVERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 24min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 43min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BELGORODChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LISKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 13min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSSOSHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 30min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MTSENSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 35min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 58min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 8h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
RZHAVAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOCHERKASSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 29min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 7h 30min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHUDOVO-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 56min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 59min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYSHNY VOLOCHOKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 28min
|Choose