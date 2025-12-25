|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
RZHAVAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 2min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KURSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 44min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BELGORODChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PROHOROVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 39min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 43min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GRYAZIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
EFREMOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 14min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
UZLOVAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 12min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YELETSChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 53min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 39min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SIEZRANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 14h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 10h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SAMARAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 9h 38min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 14h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OMSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 4d 2h 16min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHAPAEVSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 11h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 15h 2min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOKUIBYSHEVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 10h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 15h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MICHURINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 58min
|Choose