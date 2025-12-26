|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURG
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
Total travel timefrom 5h 16min
Transfer station
MOSCOW
Transfer timefrom 1h 11min
Total travel timefrom 2h 18min
Transfer station
VYSHNY VOLOCHOK
Transfer timefrom 1h 32min
Total travel timefrom 1h 48min
Transfer station
CHUDOVO-MOSKOVSKOYE
Transfer timefrom 1h 21min
Total travel timefrom 4h 9min
Transfer station
TVER
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
Total travel timefrom 1h 40min
Transfer station
M VISHERA
Transfer timefrom 1h 15min
Total travel timefrom 4h 37min
Transfer station
OKULOVKA
Transfer timefrom 2h 25min
Total travel timefrom 3h 25min
Transfer station
UGLOVKA
Transfer timefrom 10h 6min
Total travel timefrom 2h 30min
Transfer station
SPIROVO
Transfer timefrom 8h 6min
Total travel timefrom 2h 17min
Transfer station
TOSNO
Transfer timefrom 11h 31min
Total travel timefrom 6h 20min
Transfer station
OBUHOVO
Transfer timefrom 10h 38min
Total travel timefrom 7h 13min
Transfer station
KOLPINO
Transfer timefrom 10h 58min
Total travel timefrom 6h 53min
Transfer station
MSTINSKIY MOST
Transfer timefrom 23h 49min
Total travel timefrom 4h 8min
