|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 55min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 51min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NEREHTAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 28min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YAROSLAVLChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 42min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 50min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOTELNICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 16h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 5h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 13h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 8h 33min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHABALINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 20h
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 3h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BALEZINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 16h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GLAZOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 15min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 15h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SONKOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 18min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
UDOMLYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 44min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BEZHETSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOLGAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 55min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PONAZIEREVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 22min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 2h 35min
|Choose