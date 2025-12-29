|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
NIZHNY TAGILChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 35min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 15min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NEVYANSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 18min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SOLIKAMSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 54min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 22min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHUSOVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 19h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 13min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PASHIYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 18h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 12min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TEPLAYA GORAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 17h 48min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GOROBLAGODATSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 17h 43min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VERH-NEYVINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 17h 50min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 25min
|Choose