|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
KAMIESHLOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 23min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 30min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OMSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PERMChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TALITSAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 33min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BALEZINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 39min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 7h 25min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GLAZOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 18min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 1h 41min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ISHIMChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 44min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TATARSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 37min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 25min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOGDANOVICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 29min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DEMYANKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 50min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PYT-YAHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 31min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOSIBIRSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 32min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 9h 56min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TOBOLSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 22min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 49min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 7h 51min
|Choose