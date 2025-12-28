|Transfer station
Transfer time
Total travel time
Transfer station
BELOGORSK
Transfer timefrom 1h 33min
Total travel timefrom 2h 36min

Transfer station
SKOVORODINO
Transfer timefrom 4h 55min
Total travel timefrom 20h 21min

Transfer station
TIEGDA
Transfer timefrom 2h 5min
Total travel timefrom 11h 10min

Transfer station
MAGDAGACHI
Transfer timefrom 11h 59min
Total travel timefrom 13h 26min

Transfer station
BIROBIDZHAN
Transfer timefrom 5h 35min
Total travel timefrom 22h 34min

Transfer station
ARHARA
Transfer timefrom 3h 30min
Total travel timefrom 11h 59min

Transfer station
OBLUCHE
Transfer timefrom 11h 46min
Total travel timefrom 16h 19min

Transfer station
IZVESTKOVAYA
Transfer timefrom 9h 29min
Total travel timefrom 18h 26min

Transfer station
POZDEEVKA
Transfer timefrom 9h 11min
Total travel timefrom 6h 18min

Transfer station
ZAVITAYA
Transfer timefrom 6h 46min
Total travel timefrom 8h 43min

Transfer station
LEDYANAYA
Transfer timefrom 8h 8min
Total travel timefrom 5h 7min

Transfer station
SVOBODNIEY
Transfer timefrom 9h 31min
Total travel timefrom 3h 44min

Transfer station
BUREYA
Transfer timefrom 5h 17min
Total travel timefrom 10h 12min

Transfer station
SHIMANOVSKAYA
Transfer timefrom 6h 47min
Total travel timefrom 6h 28min

Transfer station
EKATERINOSLAVKA
Transfer timefrom 8h 12min
Total travel timefrom 7h 17min
