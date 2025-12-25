|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
Transfer station
SOCHI
Transfer time from 1h 4min
Total travel time from 16h 11min
Transfer station
HOSTA
Transfer time from 1h 30min
Total travel time from 16h 25min
Transfer station
LAZAREVSKAYA
Transfer time from 1h 12min
Total travel time from 15h 51min
Transfer station
TUAPSE
Transfer time from 1h 14min
Total travel time from 15h 42min
Transfer station
LOOE
Transfer time from 1h 12min
Total travel time from 15h 59min
Transfer station
GORYACHIY KLYUCH
Transfer time from 1h 21min
Total travel time from 13h 51min
Transfer station
KRASNODAR
Transfer time from 1h 18min
Total travel time from 12h 54min
Transfer station
KAVKAZSKAYA
Transfer time from 1h 3min
Total travel time from 14h 6min
