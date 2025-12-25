|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
EKATERINBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 22min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMENSK-URALSKIYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 31min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KARTALIEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 55min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 24min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TAMERLANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TROITSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 41min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 56min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
AYDIERLYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 15h 35min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BAYTUKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 15h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 44min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NIZHNEUVELSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 15h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MUSLYUMOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 40min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 18min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BREDIEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 15h 34min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 43min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHILDAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 15h 35min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 42min
|Choose