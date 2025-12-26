|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 15min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 5min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TVERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 38min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSSOSHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 15min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LISKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 7h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHUDOVO-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
M VISHERAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 13min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OKULOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 18min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMENSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 5h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GRYAZIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 9min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
RYAZANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 50min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MILLEROVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 8h 2min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MICHURINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 2min
|Choose