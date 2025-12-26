|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SUHINICHIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 30min
|
Total travel timefrom 1h 58min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MALOYAROSLAVETSChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 43min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BALABANOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 13h 53min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DUMINICHIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 2h 55min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
UNECHAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 36min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VIEGONICHIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 16h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PILSHINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 15h 53min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 59min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
POCHEPChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 14h 38min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 14min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOZIEBKOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KLIMOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BEKASOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 18h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KLINCYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 10h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 31min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OBNINSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 43min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 11h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 26min
|Choose